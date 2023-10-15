Italian ambassador, Punjab CM discuss trade, investment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Italy Mr. Andreas Ferrarese met with Punjab Caretaker Minister Mohsin Naqvi at Punjab House, Islamabad.

Matters pertaining to enhancing cooperation in culture, tourism and trade sectors were discussed. Steps with regard to exchanging a great number of trade and cultural delegations were also discussed, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The Italian ambassador also reiterated his resolve to continue supporting Pakistan for acquiring extension in the GSP+ status. Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Italian ambassador for his country's support for Pakistan. "Pakistan and Italy are friendly countries and time has arrived to transform their friendship into a fruitful economic relationship," he added. He highlighted that cultural and trade sectors were interlinked, adding that the Punjab government aspired to further enhance its collaboration with Italy in the sectors.

“We welcome the Italian cooperation for imparting training to police liaison officers” he said.

He maintained that a proactive role by the Trade Commission was significant for enhancing trade along with providing ease in acquiring work visas. “We are launching a one-window operation for the promotion of investment in Punjab,” he said, adding that Italian investors should visit Punjab and the government would provide them all possible facilitation.

The Italian ambassador said that the Trade Commission had launched its working to enhance mutual trade, adding, “We are taking measures to provide ease in acquiring work visas.” The ambassador vowed that cooperation in the cultural, tourism and trade sectors would be further promoted.