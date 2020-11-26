UrduPoint.com
Consul General (CG) of Italy Danilo Giurdanella called on Sindh government spokesperson and Advisor on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office here on Wednesday

Consul General (CG) of Italy Danilo Giurdanella called on Sindh government spokesperson and Advisor on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office here on Wednesday.

They discussed bilateral issues. The Italian Consul General said in the meeting that the culture of Sindh was very rich, colorful and ancient.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab took the Italian Consul General to a tour of the Sindh Assembly Building and visited the People's Square.

The Italian Consul General said that he had visited Tharparkar and Umerkot a few days ago and was impressed by the infrastructure and cultural heritage there.

The CG assured the Adviser of his support in the development work, especially in the field of environment and said that the friendship journey between Italy and Pakistan had now taken a new direction.

