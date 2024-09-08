Italian Consul General Inaugurates 'Novacolor Cafe'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) An exclusive launch of Novacolor Cafe was held here with the consul general of Italy, Danilo Giurdanella conducting the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of the who’s who of the world of architecture, arts and industry.
Among those spotted at the event were former senator and Federal minister Javed Jabbar, Jimmy Engineer, Sheema Kermani, Adnan Shah Tipu, Seemi Pasha, Ameena Saiyid, and Misbah Khalid.
The brainchild of Nasar Khan, Zillay Huma, Zubair and Shameer, the space promises to be a game-changer in the coffee world bringing premium Novacolor offerings, delectable snacks and an exclusive fragrance range all under one roof for their discerning clientele.
The event beginning post-dinner and offering premium snacks, coffee and desserts started with the consul general arriving sharp on time. After a bustling red-carpet, the restaurant was officially declared open through a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by live entertainment provided by Syed Hassaan and Sharukh who sang songs and strummed the guitar respectively, through the evening. As guests came and mingled, they were treated to a high-end, sit-down service where they could relax and enjoy the elegant ambience.
The concept behind the cafe was thus apparent -- that it is more than just a place to enjoy exquisite coffee and delectable treats.
It promises to be a celebration of lifestyle, creativity, color, and community.
Visitors will not only be able to partake of their 24-carat gold coffee, but imbibe the elegant ambience with its gold textured walls, murals and paintings, and avail the rare opportunity to indulge oneself in the limited-edition fragrance brand Armaaf.
It may be recalled that Nasr Khan is the pioneer of exclusive premium wall finishes working in this field for over three decades and the executive chairperson of the famous Italian brand NOVA COLOR’s, Pakistan franchise.
Zillay Huma is the visionary founder of Sep Productions under the umbrella of Shaan-e-Pakistan, whose forte is content creation and show direction, and one could see her creativity and talent in the cafe as well.
A strong advocate of cultural collaboration, she has been behind many international show productions, content creation and direction, with SEP Productions providing a 360-degree solution of marketing and PR as well.
A case in point is the out-of-the-box franchise module Novacolor cafe, the first of seven such outlets planned, as Zillay Huma’s slogan is Coffee connects the world.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister urges public to participate in polio vaccination campaign21 minutes ago
-
Tarar visits Naval Headquarters, lays floral wreath on Martyrs' Memorial21 minutes ago
-
LESCO official suspended31 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers detected in Chuhng area41 minutes ago
-
DS Railways warns of action against track crossing violators41 minutes ago
-
IESCO installs state of art over 110,000 AMI meters41 minutes ago
-
Food secretary visits PFA office in Murree41 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation to expose India's human rights abuses41 minutes ago
-
Police impound 382 public service vehicles for failing safety standards41 minutes ago
-
Milad-i-Mustafa at Governor's House51 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals involved in murder case1 hour ago
-
Journalists urged to use RTI for investigative reporting, countering fake news1 hour ago