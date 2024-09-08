Italian Consul General inaugurates 'Novacolor Cafe'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) An exclusive launch of Novacolor Cafe was held here with the consul general of Italy, Danilo Giurdanella conducting the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of the who’s who of the world of architecture, arts and industry.

Among those spotted at the event were former senator and Federal minister Javed Jabbar, Jimmy Engineer, Sheema Kermani, Adnan Shah Tipu, Seemi Pasha, Ameena Saiyid, and Misbah Khalid.

The brainchild of Nasar Khan, Zillay Huma, Zubair and Shameer, the space promises to be a game-changer in the coffee world bringing premium Novacolor offerings, delectable snacks and an exclusive fragrance range all under one roof for their discerning clientele.

The event beginning post-dinner and offering premium snacks, coffee and desserts started with the consul general arriving sharp on time. After a bustling red-carpet, the restaurant was officially declared open through a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by live entertainment provided by Syed Hassaan and Sharukh who sang songs and strummed the guitar respectively, through the evening. As guests came and mingled, they were treated to a high-end, sit-down service where they could relax and enjoy the elegant ambience.

The concept behind the cafe was thus apparent -- that it is more than just a place to enjoy exquisite coffee and delectable treats.

It promises to be a celebration of lifestyle, creativity, color, and community.

Visitors will not only be able to partake of their 24-carat gold coffee, but imbibe the elegant ambience with its gold textured walls, murals and paintings, and avail the rare opportunity to indulge oneself in the limited-edition fragrance brand Armaaf.

It may be recalled that Nasr Khan is the pioneer of exclusive premium wall finishes working in this field for over three decades and the executive chairperson of the famous Italian brand NOVA COLOR’s, Pakistan franchise.

Zillay Huma is the visionary founder of Sep Productions under the umbrella of Shaan-e-Pakistan, whose forte is content creation and show direction, and one could see her creativity and talent in the cafe as well.

A strong advocate of cultural collaboration, she has been behind many international show productions, content creation and direction, with SEP Productions providing a 360-degree solution of marketing and PR as well.

A case in point is the out-of-the-box franchise module Novacolor cafe, the first of seven such outlets planned, as Zillay Huma’s slogan is Coffee connects the world.