Italian consul general visits Karachi University

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:35 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The consul general of Italy in Karachi Danilo Giurdanella on Wednesday visited University of Karachi and met with Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi.

They discussed collaboration of various Italian universities with the University of Karachi and revival of Italian Language classes and Italian Language centre at the campus.

The Italian CG informed the VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that Italian Language has now become the fourth largest language in the world and he would like to promote Italian language among the students of the University of Karachi as well as collaboration between universities of Italy and the University of Karachi.

The Italian CG Danilo Giurdanella said that nation's future depends upon the investments being made by the governments in the education sector and particularly in higher education.

Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that such collaboration would help in designing faculty exchange programs, student exchange programs, and the possibility of awarding joint degrees in various domains.

The KU VC Professor Dr Iraqi briefed Danilo Giurdanella about the collaboration of the University of Karachi with different international universities and informed him that the University of Karachi would like to avail such opportunities for the betterment of its faculty and students from valued educational institutes around the world.

