Italian Consul General Visits Pakistan Red Crescent Intending To Contribute To Humanitarian Activities In Sindh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Italian Consul General visits Pakistan Red Crescent intending to contribute to humanitarian activities in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Consul General of Italy in Karachi visited the Sindh Branch of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) here at the Hilal-e-Ahmer House on Thursday.

Shahnaz S. Hamid, Chairman PRCS-Sindh, and Kanwar Waseem, Provincial Secretary PRCS-Sindh welcomed Danilo Giurdanella, the Consul General of the Italy.

Consul General Danilo expressed his intention to provide assistance and collaboration in various projects such as health facilities and the installation of the solar water pumps, through which the plight of the vulnerable could be alleviated.

The Consul General Danilo appreciated the proactive approach and activities of Sindh Branch.

"We will be happy to help distressed and deserving people with the Pakistan Red Crescent platform and it will show our cooperation with our good friend Pakistan," he said.

Chairman PRCS Sindh thanked the Italian Consul General for the visit and said that with his willingness to mitigate the suffering of the vulnerable people of our country would help Pakistan Red Crescent as a strong partner to move ahead on its mission.

Provincial Secretary Kanwar Wasim, briefed the Consul General on the Pakistan Red Crescent activities in Sindh Province, which are huge contributions to the efforts to provide relief to the people affected in various disasters and emergencies.

