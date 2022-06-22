UrduPoint.com

Italian Defence Chief Calls On CJCSC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Chief Defence Staff of Italian Armed Forces, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, here on Wednesday

During the meeting, matters of mutual professional interests including further strengthening of security and defence cooperation, especially in the field of defence production were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release.

The CJCSC reiterated that Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to peace, defence and security.

General Nadeem Raza said that there is enormous scope for expanding and deepening the existing relations with Italy in multiple domains including defence cooperation.

Chief of the Defence Staff Italy lauded the professionalism of Pakistan's Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone was presented with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.

