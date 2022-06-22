UrduPoint.com

Italian Defence Chief Calls On COAS Bajwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Italian Defence Chief calls on COAS Bajwa

Chief of Defence, Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on Wednesday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of Defence, Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on Wednesday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter terrorism domains were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said Pakistan values its relations with Italy, and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations, while forging strong defence cooperation based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability and pledged to reciprocate with further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Italy All

Recent Stories

Supreme Court suspends LHC order against selection ..

Supreme Court suspends LHC order against selection of 'Khudaim-ul-Hajjaj'

28 seconds ago
 Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalaba ..

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

31 seconds ago
 NCRC holds consultative meeting on children with d ..

NCRC holds consultative meeting on children with disabilities

32 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country;P ..

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

34 seconds ago
 Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results

Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's Ambassador calls on Acting Governor B ..

Kazakhstan's Ambassador calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.