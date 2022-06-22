Italian Defence Chief calls on COAS Bajwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief of Defence, Italian Armed Forces Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on Wednesday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter terrorism domains were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said Pakistan values its relations with Italy, and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations, while forging strong defence cooperation based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability and pledged to reciprocate with further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.