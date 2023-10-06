Open Menu

Italian Envoy Calls On Sadiq Sanjrani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Parliament House on Friday.

The focus of the meeting encompassed mutual interests, notably the prevailing regional dynamics and energy matters.

Chairman Senate emphasized the amicable relations between the two nations and called for further cementing bilateral ties.

He advocated for diversifying energy sources beyond conventional means, accentuating the untapped potential in solar and wind energy within Pakistan.

Sadiq Sanjrani also highlighted the expertise of energy professionals in Italy, offering collaboration to explore alternative electricity generation in Pakistan.

In light of the escalating impacts of climate change, the Chairman stressed the global imperative to shift towards clean energy generation.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to bolster trade and economic ties between Italy and Pakistan.

Furthermore, Sanjrani extended an invitation to Italian enterprises to capitalize on the investment prospects available in Pakistan.

He specifically pointed out opportunities within the mineral sector, especially in Balochistan, which could prove favourable for Italian investors.

Pakistan accords paramount importance to its relationship with Italy and aspires to enhance cooperation across various domains, particularly economic collaboration, he stated.

The meeting culminated with a mutual agreement to fortify parliamentary relations, aimed at fostering a deeper and more robust bilateral engagement.

More Stories From Pakistan