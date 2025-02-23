Open Menu

Italian Envoy Discusses Environmental Pollution, Trade With Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Italian envoy discusses environmental pollution, trade with Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Italian envoy to Pakistan Marilina Armenlin called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed environmental pollution and trade with particular emphasis on olive trade during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Sunday.

Governor Sardar Saleem Khan said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Italy. He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries would become stronger and more stable with the passage of time, adding that there was vast potential for mutual cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. He said Pakistani expatriates living in Italy were playing a positive role in the economy of Italy. He said there should also be exchange of business delegations between Pakistan and Italy.

The governor thanked Italy for providing 1,000 vocational scholarships to Pakistani students.

He said the government had taken various steps in Pakistan to deal with human smugglers, adding that the Italian government should ease the immigration laws so that Pakistanis could go to Italy legally. He said that Italy could import olive fruit from Pakistan and use it for preparing its oil. He said that with the support of Italian technology in “Made in Pakistan” olive oil, it will improve further.

Sardar Saleem Khan said that efforts were being made to start electric vehicles in Pakistan to reduce pollution, adding that the Punjab government had started running electric buses, which would help reduce air pollution.

Italian Ambassador Marilina Armenlin said that Italy is keen to further promote bilateral relations with Pakistan in various fields.

Recent Stories

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour ..

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title

33 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partner ..

United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cas ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomo ..

Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for ..

Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change

2 hours ago
 3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on ..

3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February

3 hours ago
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dh ..

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..

4 hours ago
 FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperati ..

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

4 hours ago
 FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

4 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

4 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

4 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan