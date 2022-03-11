UrduPoint.com

Italian Envoy Inaugurates Future World School & College

Published March 11, 2022

Italian envoy inaugurates Future World School & College

Italian envoy in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Friday inaugurated Future World School and College in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Italian envoy in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Friday inaugurated Future World school and College in the Federal capital.

Founder and CEO Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Anna Faisal, Directors, and Principal Future World School and College Muneeze Muzaffar were present at the occasion.

Andreas Ferrarese unveiled the Inaugural Plaque. The wife of Ambassador Madame Albana was also present in the event, said a news release.

The Flagship Future World School and College at H -11/4 Islamabad is a state-of-the-art purpose-built campus having numerous facilities inside it for the students and teachers.

It is equipped with the latest technology and world-class academic set up to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

Andreas Ferrarese along with his wife visited various sections including the largest private tertiary purpose-built institution.

The envoy visited various departments, classrooms, and other facilities including the library, Gym, Student Lounge, Laboratories, Cafeteria, and world-class Auditorium.

Future World School and College, H 11/4 Islamabad is dedicated to Pakistan and Italy's Friendship, and it symbolizes Pakistan Italy education and Knowledge Corridor.

Principal of Future World School and College H-11/4 Campus Muneeze Muzaffar on the occasion said that the purpose of this intellectual exercise is to foster teamwork, encourage the workforce, engage the youth of Pakistan in the most well-organized scholastic event amidst global crises, and is recognized worldwide.

Italian Ambassador, Andreas Ferrarese on the occasion said that Italy and Pakistan maintain extensive bilateral, friendly, and economic cooperation for decades and that there is a lot of potential and opportunities for the two countries to further cement their relations.

