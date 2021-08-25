UrduPoint.com

Italian Envoy Lauds PAF Personnel's Professionalism, Progress Through Indigenisation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:42 PM

Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese met Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and lauded professionalism of PAF personnel and its exceptional progress made over the years, especially through indigenisation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese met Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and lauded professionalism of PAF personnel and its exceptional progress made over the years, especially through indigenisation.

Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two Air Forces, said a PAF media release.

Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.

