Italian Envoy Stresses Need For Transfer Of Technology, Knowledge Sharing

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:35 PM

Italian envoy stresses need for transfer of technology, knowledge sharing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Monday stressed the need for exchange of students and faculty for transfer of technology and knowledge sharing for consolidating bilateral relations.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Italy-Pakistan Textile Technology Centre (IPTTC) at National Textile University (NTU) here, he underlined the importance of joining hands to work together for new dimensions in various fields. He said that bottlenecks would be removed through bilateral cooperation. He said that a big portion of Pakistani community was working in Italy which was doing a wonderful job for the development of Italy.

"Italy is planning to issue long term visas to Pakistani people which would further strengthen ties between the two countries", he said, adding that Italy was making investment in Pakistan particularly in the field of technology so that students could harness their skills.

Speaking on the occasion, NTU Rector Prof.

Dr. Tanveer Hussain, said the establishment of IPTTC was made possible by the cooperation and support of Italian Ministry of Foreign Affair, the Italian Embassy in Pakistan, Islamabad, Italian Trade Agency, ACIMIT, PISIE and Pakistan Ministry of Commerce. The IPTTC is equipped with state-of-the-art garments dyeing, washing and finishing equipment, he said and added that the technology Centre would strengthen ties between the two countries and would help the denim industry to improve the quality of garments through research and innovation. He further said that innovation in the textile products was the only key to enhance the profitability and access the new markets.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Italy Jahuar Saleem, Italian Trade Commissioner to UAE, Pakistan and Oman Amedeo Scarpa and President of ACIMIT (Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers) Dr. Alex Zucchi, also joined the function through video link.

