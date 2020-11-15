UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Envoy To Inaugurate IPTTC On Monday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Italian envoy to inaugurate IPTTC on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has established Italy-Pakistan Textile Technology Center (IPTTC) to exchange latest technology for boosting up textile productivity with new inventions.

In this connection, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese will visit NTUF here on Monday (November 16) and inaugurate the IPTTC.

All arrangements in this regard have been completed to hold inaugural ceremony of IPTTC in a most befitting manner at 10 a.m. on Monday, said a spokesman of NTUF today.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Exchange Visit November Textile

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

1 hour ago

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: Fiscal strength and external position ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.