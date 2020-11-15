Italian envoy to inaugurate IPTTC on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) has established Italy-Pakistan Textile Technology Center (IPTTC) to exchange latest technology for boosting up textile productivity with new inventions.

In this connection, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese will visit NTUF here on Monday (November 16) and inaugurate the IPTTC.

All arrangements in this regard have been completed to hold inaugural ceremony of IPTTC in a most befitting manner at 10 a.m. on Monday, said a spokesman of NTUF today.