Italian Football Club Fiorentina ArriveD Türkiye
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM
Turkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Italian football club Fiorentina arrived Türkiye's Sivas, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
In the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16, Turkish club, Demir Grup Sivasspor will host Fiorentina on March 16.
