Italian Investors Visit Peshawar Museum, Witness Artifacts Of Ghandhara Period

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 07:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of investors from Italy Thursday visited Peshawar Museum and witnessed artifacts of Ghandhara period being displayed for visitors.

The delegation members included Lainati Alberto and Bottone Ernesto, said a statement received.

The delegation was accompanied by CEO board of Investment KP, Hassan Daud But. CEO Pak Steel Mills and other relevant officials.

Italian delegation members appreciated measures taken for protection and preservation of highly valuable and rare artifacts of Buddhist regime.

General Manager Culture and Tourism Authority, Muhammad Ali Syed and officials of Archeology Department presented briefing to the visiting guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the delegation members termed their visit to Peshawar as lovely and exciting. They express willingness for investment in different sectors in the region.

Earlier before arrival to Peshawar Museum, the delegation visited offices of Board of Investment and Special Secretary P& D KP.

