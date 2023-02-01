Italian Jonathan Milan named champion of 2nd Stage of Saudi tour 2023

RIYADH, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Italian professional track and road cyclist Jonathan Milan, who currently rides for UCI World Team Bahrain Victorious, won first place in the second stage of the Saudi Tour 2023, with a distance of 184 km, which is the longest distance of the five stages of the race, being hosted by the Ministry of sports, in cooperation with the Saudi Cycling Federation, and approved by the Union Cyclist Internationale (UCI).

Milan surpassed 106 competitors, who participated in the second stage, crossing the finish line with a time of 4 hours, 53 minutes and 35 seconds, while the Dutch professional road racing cyclist, who currently rides for UCI World Team Jayco–AlUla came in second place.

On the other hand, the third stage of the Saudi Tour 2023 competitions will start tomorrow, (Wednesday) from the Manshia train station, to Abu Raka, with a distance of 159.5 km. It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom hosted the Saudi Tour of Cycling Race for three editions, starting in the capital, Riyadh 2020, and in AlUla 2021-2022.