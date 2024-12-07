Italian Navy Ship Amerigo Vespucci Visits Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Italian Navy’s sailing and training ship, ITS Amerigo Vespucci, arrived at Karachi Port for a three-day goodwill visit as part of its global voyage.
Upon arrival, the ship was warmly received by officials from Pakistan Navy, Italian Navy, and Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
This inaugural visit of ITS Amerigo Vespucci to Pakistan, along with the third consecutive visit of Italian Navy ships to Karachi in the past two months, underscores the strengthening Pak-Italian relations in general and the growing bilateral cooperation between the two navies in particular.
Pakistan Navy remains committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation with regional and extra-regional navies, fostering global partnerships, and ensuring a lawful maritime order.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scientific mela continue in the govt primary schools2 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in truck accident2 minutes ago
-
KPC organises "Shah Latif Rawadari Conference"2 minutes ago
-
2 patients undergo non-surgical heart valve replacement at PIC2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Zamir Akram's book on Nuclear deterrence and diplomacy launched2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri rights outfit JK IFJHR to remember 'World Community Day' on Dec 1012 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister holds "Khuli Kachehry" to address public complaints12 minutes ago
-
Salik emphasizes importance of madrassahs registration12 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected Sindh HC Bar Association President12 minutes ago
-
Students week celebrations starts at Zubaid Girls College Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
Police hold workshop to prevent violence against women22 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister meets Sindh Governor22 minutes ago