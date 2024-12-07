Italian Navy Ship Amerigo Vespucci visits Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Italian Navy’s sailing and training ship, ITS Amerigo Vespucci, arrived at Karachi Port for a three-day goodwill visit as part of its global voyage.

Upon arrival, the ship was warmly received by officials from Pakistan Navy, Italian Navy, and Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

This inaugural visit of ITS Amerigo Vespucci to Pakistan, along with the third consecutive visit of Italian Navy ships to Karachi in the past two months, underscores the strengthening Pak-Italian relations in general and the growing bilateral cooperation between the two navies in particular.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation with regional and extra-regional navies, fostering global partnerships, and ensuring a lawful maritime order.