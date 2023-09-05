Open Menu

Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan, Conducts Sea Exercise

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Italian Navy Ship MOROSINI on Tuesday visited Karachi and conducted bilateral exercise with Pakistan Navy.

Upon arrival at Karachi Port, the Italian Navy Ship was warmly welcomed by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy and the Ambassador of Italy, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

On completion of the port visit, Pakistan Navy Ship SHAHJAHAN with embarked helicopter and PAF fighters carried out a sea exercise with a visiting Italian ship to enhance interoperability between both navies.

The sea exercise is aimed at strengthening mutual professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other's experiences.

Concurrent to the ship's visit, Director of Military Personnel of the Italian Navy, Vice Admiral Andrea GUEGLIO visited Pakistan and called on Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and avenues for future collaboration to enhance regional maritime security were discussed.

An Italian Defence Industries delegation led by Chairman Fincantieri, General (R) Claudio GRAZIANO (former Italian COAS) also visited Karachi to showcase the capabilities of the Italian defence industry and shipbuilding.

