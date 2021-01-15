Italian organization hands over Rs 50mln ICU equipments for coronavirus patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A Non Governmental Organisation of Italy Friday handed over Rs 50 million ICU equipment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department for treatment of coronavirus patients at different hospitals.

In this regard, a function was held at the office of Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Timur Saleem Khan Jhagra in which Finance Secretary Atif Rehman, Special Health Secretary Dr Syed Farooq Jamil, Director General Health Services Dr Niaz Muhammad, Additional Director General Health Dr Shaheen Afridi and Farhan Ahmad Khan, Country Director of Italian NGO were also present.

The equipment included 60 by-pipes, 130 cardiac monitors, 70 oxygen concentrators and 2 ABG machines. The sensitive devices will be donated to three major hospitals treating coronavirus patients, including Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Police and Services Hospital.

On the occasion, Health Minister Timur Saleem Jhagra said that these devices would facilitate the treatment of coronavirus patients at intensive care units besides increasing the capacity to take care of critically ill patients.

He said the health department and health workers were effectively coping with the second wave of COVID-19 and such support from domestic and foreign organizations for corona patients was highly commendable.

The minister thanked the country director of Italian organisation and other officials for their valuable cooperation with the health department. Medical equipment was also provided by the Italian agency in six districts of the province during the first wave of coronavirus.