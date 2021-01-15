UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Organization Hands Over Rs 50mln ICU Equipments For Coronavirus Patients

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Italian organization hands over Rs 50mln ICU equipments for coronavirus patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A Non Governmental Organisation of Italy Friday handed over Rs 50 million ICU equipment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department for treatment of coronavirus patients at different hospitals.

In this regard, a function was held at the office of Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Timur Saleem Khan Jhagra in which Finance Secretary Atif Rehman, Special Health Secretary Dr Syed Farooq Jamil, Director General Health Services Dr Niaz Muhammad, Additional Director General Health Dr Shaheen Afridi and Farhan Ahmad Khan, Country Director of Italian NGO were also present.

The equipment included 60 by-pipes, 130 cardiac monitors, 70 oxygen concentrators and 2 ABG machines. The sensitive devices will be donated to three major hospitals treating coronavirus patients, including Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Police and Services Hospital.

On the occasion, Health Minister Timur Saleem Jhagra said that these devices would facilitate the treatment of coronavirus patients at intensive care units besides increasing the capacity to take care of critically ill patients.

He said the health department and health workers were effectively coping with the second wave of COVID-19 and such support from domestic and foreign organizations for corona patients was highly commendable.

The minister thanked the country director of Italian organisation and other officials for their valuable cooperation with the health department. Medical equipment was also provided by the Italian agency in six districts of the province during the first wave of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Reading Italy Afridi From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

45 minutes ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

57 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.