Italian scholar Elina Romani visits Sindhi Language Authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Italian educationist and scholar Elina Romani on Thursday visited the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and inspected various sections of the Authority.

Expressing satisfaction with the work of SLA, Elena Romani said that nations working for the survival of their regional languages were considered as developed.

She said that due to its work, Sindhi Language Authority must be recognized internationally.

Ms. Elina accompanied by political and social figure Mir Haider Talpur visited the Language Authority, where she was briefed by Secretary SLA Prof.

Shabnam Gul.

She inspected the Reference library, Sindhi Script Museum, dictionary board, Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo Recording Studio, and other sections of the Authority.

Shabnam Gul also presented the research book titled "Sindhi Language" various other English books.

Haroon Inayat Abassi, Anis Kaka, Saleem Jarawar and others were also present on the occasion.