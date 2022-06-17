UrduPoint.com

Italian Scholar Elina Romani Visits Sindhi Language Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 12:22 AM

Italian scholar Elina Romani visits Sindhi Language Authority

Italian educationist and scholar Elina Romani on Thursday visited the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and inspected various sections of the Authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Italian educationist and scholar Elina Romani on Thursday visited the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and inspected various sections of the Authority.

Expressing satisfaction with the work of SLA, Elena Romani said that nations working for the survival of their regional languages were considered as developed.

She said that due to its work, Sindhi Language Authority must be recognized internationally.

Ms. Elina accompanied by political and social figure Mir Haider Talpur visited the Language Authority, where she was briefed by Secretary SLA Prof.

Shabnam Gul.

She inspected the Reference library, Sindhi Script Museum, dictionary board, Muhammad Ibrahim Joyo Recording Studio, and other sections of the Authority.

Shabnam Gul also presented the research book titled "Sindhi Language" various other English books.

Haroon Inayat Abassi, Anis Kaka, Saleem Jarawar and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Kaka Shabnam

Recent Stories

Developing countries left 'disappointed' at climat ..

Developing countries left 'disappointed' at climate talks

1 minute ago
 Shanaka hails 'born warrior' Chamika as Sri Lanka ..

Shanaka hails 'born warrior' Chamika as Sri Lanka win rain-hit ODI

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-Bangladesh trade to reach $1 bn soon: HC

Pakistan-Bangladesh trade to reach $1 bn soon: HC

2 minutes ago
 AJK President briefs British MPs on latest situat ..

AJK President briefs British MPs on latest situation in IIoJK

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan facing ' the darkest moments' with Ins ..

Afghanistan facing ' the darkest moments' with Institutionalized oppression of W ..

5 minutes ago
 Salman Sufi congratulates overseas Pakistanis on a ..

Salman Sufi congratulates overseas Pakistanis on accession to Apostille conventi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.