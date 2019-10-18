Italian Secretary General Defence calls on Vice Chief of Air Staff

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Secretary General of Defence and National Armaments Director, Republic of Italy, Lieutenant General, Nicolo Falsaperna, visited Air Headquarters on Friday .On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the guard of honour. He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument to pay homage to the PAF's Martyrs.

Later on, the visiting dignitary called on Vice Chief of Air Staff in his office.

During the meeting, both the officials discussed various matters of professional interest and mutual cooperation. Italian Secretary General of Defence lauded the sound professionalism of PAF and its personnel.Vice Chief of Air Staff highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing security and Defence cooperation between the two countries.