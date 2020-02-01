UrduPoint.com
Italian Universities Delegates Visit PU

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Delegates from Italian universities including University of Palermo and Center for International Studies visited Punjab University here on Saturday.

The delegation called upon Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter.

University of Palermo Rector Prof Fabrizio Micari, Prof Salvatore Casabona, Human Resource Manager Giuseppa Lenzo, Centre for International Studies Italy Director Gabriele Icovino, Senior Analyst Asia Francesca Manenti, PU Pro VC Pro Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram, deans of various faculties and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad briefed the delegation about Punjab University and said he wanted to promote bilateral relations among higher education institutions of both the countries.

Prof Fabrizio Micari said there should be exchange of teachers and students and the universities of both the countries must collaborate in research and other academic areas.

The delegates also visited Institute of Administrative Sciences, Institute of business Administration and College of Art and Design. Later, PU VC presented souvenir to the guests.

