Italy can share its expertise in fashion industry with Pakistan:Ambassador Andreas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese Friday said Italy can share its expertise in fashion industry with Pakistan to help meet international standards.

It was stated by him while talking to Chairman UK-Pak business Council,CEO Pakistan Furniture Council and former chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq during his visit to Chen one head office here.

He said that vast scope of economic cooperation existed between two countries and stressed the need to strengthen with mutual collaboration and investment.He said that Italy was home to some of the most famous luxury clothing brands in the world.

The ambassador said Italian textile sector and fashion industry would yield post impact on improving the designs of textile industry of Pakistan at par with new trends in international market.

He lauded the efforts of Mian Kashif for maintaining the quality of his brand.

Mian Kashif briefed the diplomat about the importance of joint ventures in textile and furniture sectors.Earlier the ambassador had round of the different sections of the store who evinced keen interest in products.