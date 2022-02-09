Italy resonates with Kashmiris' battle for freedom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Kashmiri voice for right to self-determination resonated at the biggest Kashmir rally in Brescia Italy where tens of hundreds of Pakistanis, Kashmiris and their European allies turned up on Wednesday.

"This impressive show of support for Kashmiris is a signal that day is not far when the beleaguered Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination," said British lawmaker Yasmin Qureshi, addressing a mammoth rally, hosted by Europe chapter of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Italy, in this northern Italian city, said a message received here.

Thanking Mahmood Sharif, president of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Italy, for organizing such a big rally, Qureshi said creating awareness among the Europeans was important to counter propaganda against Kashmiris.

"The Indian government, especially the Modi regime have unleashed brutal and repression on Kashmiris," said Qureshi, who is also a British Shadow Minister.

Thousands Italians, Pakistanis and Kashmiris took to the streets of Brescia to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' which was observed on Feb. 5.

The day is commemorated to express support to people of IIOJK in their battle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

The British lawmaker said Kashmiris were being arrested "without due process of laws." She urged the world community to come to aid of Kashmiris to fulfill UN-promised right to self-determination.

"However," she said: "this right-wing fascist Indian government can't stop Kashmiris from asking for their right to self-determination." "This impressive support at this august gathering is an honor for me attend," the British lawmaker said, expressing support to work of Sharif and his team.

Fahim Kayani, president Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, said the awareness regarding situation in IIoJK is spreading across Europe through the hard work done by Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora.

"Freedom movement is a process and Kashmiris are moving towards this sacred goal with commitment and determination," Kayani said.

Kayani said there is no space for Kashmiri and Pakistani activist to become complacent. "The work is huge but sacred as the biggest blessing by the Almighty is freedom and this is the inspiration for us to work harder for Kashmir cause," Kayani said thanking Sharif for his determination and good coordination for the rally.

"We will lead fight for right to self-determination of Kashmiris from the front and no one can cow down us," he said.

The Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK president explained to the European allies of Kashmiris about the worst war crimes committed by India in IIOJK.

"There is no justification for why international community is silent on India's crimes in Kashmir… the world community will have to wake up and stop this annihilation of humanity committed by India," he said.

Turgay Evren, Turkish lyricist and author, told the rally that the people of IIOJK are "suffering massacres every single day." "Unfortunately, the world is blind and deaf about the human rights violations in IIOJK. We need to tell the world about the sad stories of Kashmir such as fake encounters, half widows and people losing their eyes because of the use of pellet guns," the Turkish social media influencer said.

He warned India is "trying to change the demography of Kashmir through settler colonialism." "We need to stop it by mobilizing the UN and all international human right organizations," he said.

"As a songwriter from Turkey, I will keep appealing to the conscience of humanity through my songs about Kashmir," Evren said.

Shafiq Tabasum President of Tehreek -e-Kashmir Spain said "Modi regime has brought laws to change the demographics on ground. This is in direct contravention of international human rights laws," Mehmood Sharif, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Italy, said it is "responsibility of not just Kashmiris but whole humanity to come to help Kashmiris against India." Sharif thanked all those who took time to attend the gathering. "The attendance of huge number of people clearly shows that India cannot befool the world about its façade."