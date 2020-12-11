Italy sees Pakistan strong economic partner, ready to support olive cultivation, processing in Sindh : C.G

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Italy considers Pakistan a key economic partner in South Asia and the both countries are working on increasing cooperation and partnership in trade, investment, defence and technology sectors.

The economic and defence ties between Italy and Pakistan are getting stronger despite COVID-19 pandemic. Italy is a major investor in Pakistan. Its investment amounted $ 56 million in 2019-20; up 45 per cent from last year, It has invested in major projects of energy, pharmaceutical, chemical and information technology sectors, said Italian Consul General in Karachi, Danilo Giurdanella here on Friday.

The Italian Consul General was speaking, at a local hotel, to journalists at the launch of " Week of Italian Cuisine in the World", which is an annual event of Italy to promote its cuisine worldwide.

The Consul General expressed his satisfaction over increasing cooperation between Italy and Pakistan in many areas.

"Italy is becoming a major export destination for Pakistani goods and services. Pakistan posted a trade surplus with Italy in 2019-20," he said adding that against the imports of $ 490 million, Pakistan's exports to Italy amounted to $730 million in 2019-20.

Italy is the fifth largest export destination for Pakistan within European Union. Pakistan's top exports to Italy included textiles, cereals, hides and skins and plastics. The major imports from Italy were ships, boats, machinery, pharmaceutical products, aircraft, chemicals and iron and steel.

Pakistani rice enjoyed immense popularity in Italy and its market share was 38 per cent with export of $ 62 million worth rice to Italy last year, he said.

Italy is among the 10 largest global economies and third biggest one in Europe, he said.

Giurdanella said that in Pakistan there were big investment opportunities for Italian investors. With its huge population and immense potential for economic growth, this country has become an ideal destination for Italian capital.

Italy hosts a large and growing number of Pakistani workers who send remittances regularly that help Pakistan maintain its balance of payments. Italy-based Pakistani workers sent home remittances of $361 million in 2019-20, up by 225 per cent against the previous figure.

The Italian Government is attempting to bring into the mainstream a number of undocumented migrants from different countries. The move would enable undocumented workers including Pakistanis to get health cover.

The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World will continue until Dec 16 in Karachi, in Avari Towers Hotel.

The event would feature award-winning Chef Marco Saracino who would also conduct training workshops. Pakistani olive oil would be used in entire range of cooking.

To a question, the Italian Consul General said his country --which has vast experience, expertise and technology- could extend its support for olive cultivation and oil producing in Sindh, like in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Italian envoy said he like Pakistan spice food like Briyani and Bar-B-Q. Pakistan food contained large ingredients whereas Italian food was simple.