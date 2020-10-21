UrduPoint.com
Italy Starts Issuing Business Visas To Pakistani Industrialists: Italian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Italian Consul General in Karachi Danilo Giurdanella has said that unlike other European countries, Italy has started issuing business visas to Pakistani industrialists.

He was talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Italian CG and Imran Ismail also discussed matters pertaining to bilateral trade, diplomatic relations, social sector development and other issues of vital importance.

Talking about Italy's cooperation in the social sector development in Sindh, the Sindh Governor said that further strengthening of Pak-Italy bilateral relations was need of the hour.

Imran Ismail said that vast investment opportunities were available in Sindh and investment in health, energy, agriculture, infrastructure development and other sectors would be fruitful.

