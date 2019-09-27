UrduPoint.com
Italy To Expand Archaeological Assistance In KP: Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:45 PM

Italy to expand archaeological assistance in KP: Envoy

Itlay is planning to expand it's archaeological assistance in Swat and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to recreates cultural heritage of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Itlay is planning to expand it's archaeological assistance in Swat and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to recreates cultural heritage of Pakistan.

In a video message posted on social media website, Twitter, Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo said "Archeology is one of our strong points. We have been here in Swat since 1956 without interruption.

The sites are revealing the amazing heritage Pakistan can boast".

He said this successful cooperation would be extended to the rest of the province and country. Pakistan is thankful to Italian ambassador who is playing key role to promote Italian archaeological mission in Swat and other sites.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan and officials of Archaelogical department have laudedhis contributions to protect rich cultural heritage in the province.

