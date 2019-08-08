UrduPoint.com
Italy To Provide Loan Term Credit For GB

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:04 PM

Italy to provide 20.5 million Euro for economic transformation Initiativesin Gilgit-BaltistanFederal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar witnessed the signing ceremony of financial agreement with the Italy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Italy to provide 20.5 million Euro for economic transformation Initiativesin Gilgit-Baltistan Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar witnessed the signing ceremony of financial agreement with the Italy.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed and Stefano Pontecorvo, Ambassador of Italysigned the agreement for Economic Transformation Initiatives, Gilgit-Baltistan amounting to 20.5 million euro.

This is 28 years facility with 10 years of grace period and zero percent interest rate.Under the Economic Transformation Initiatives (ETI) Programme, Italy would provide infrastructural support, capacity building and technical assistance for the value chain of key agricultural products to the benefit of rural communities of Gilgit-Baltistan.Gilgit-Baltistan is a remote mountainous region, less population with comparatively higher incidence of poverty.

Agriculture productivity is generally low due to poor access to quality inputs, huge post-harvestlosses (45% for apricot and 10% for potato), lack of local processing and value addition and poor access to markets.

Economic Transformation Initiatives (ETI) Gilgit-Baltistan, is the largest developmental programmeof Gilgit-Baltistan government. International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is providing USD 76 million over a period of 7 years.Italian government has agreed to join hands with IFAD providing a soft loan of Euro 20.5 million to be utilized for financing the programme activities.

The objective of this programme is substantial increase in irrigated crop areas and production and improved connectivity with markets through investments in economic infrastructure. This programme will improve incomes and reduce poverty and malnutrition in rural areas of Gilgit-Baltistan region benefitting around 100,000 rural households.

