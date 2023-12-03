(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Italy's Ambassador Andreas Ferraris met caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Sunday.

In the meeting, they discussed increasing cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and mutual trade.

CM Naqvi said that the time had come to turn the mutual relations between Pakistan and Italy into a useful economic partnership, mutual exchange of trade and cultural delegations will give a new dimension to the relations.

Mohsin Naqvi said that through an one window operation, all NOCs will be available under one roof, there are immense investment opportunities for Italian investors in Punjab.

The Punjab CM also thanked Italian Ambassador for Italy's support to Pakistan over GSP Plus status.

Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferraris said that he would promote ongoing cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.