ITC Expands Lifesaving CPR, First Aid Courses
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 09:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The International Training Centre (ITC) in Islamabad on Wednesday announced an expanded portfolio of American Heart Association (AHA) certified CPR and First Aid training programs, aimed at enhancing community readiness for medical emergencies.
According to the ITC Spokesperson, this initiative is designed to equip individuals from diverse backgrounds with the essential skills needed to provide immediate assistance in emergency situations, ultimately increasing the survival chances of those in critical need.
"This emphasis on immediate medical emergency response is central to ITC's mission to empower community members with practical and lifesaving skills," a spokesperson for ITC stated.
The comprehensive programs offered by ITC are open to both the general public and health-care professionals. They include the Basic Life Support (BLS) training in CPR, AED use and essential life support protocols to handle cardiac arrests, choking and similar emergencies.
The Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) program is designed to equip participants with advanced cardiovascular emergency techniques and collaborative resuscitation practices to save lives.
Additionally, the series of Heart Saver Community Courses includes Heart Saver First Aid CPR AED, Heart Saver CPR AED and Heart Saver Pediatric First Aid, enabling individuals to respond efficiently to emergencies that may occur in homes, work-places or schools.
Through expert-led instruction, hands-on practice, and realistic simulations, ITC ensures that health-care professionals and people from all walks of life gain a thorough understanding of lifesaving techniques and the confidence to apply them effectively in case of an emergency, anywhere and everywhere.
