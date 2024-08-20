- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- iTFAs caused cardiovascular diseases, diabetes & stroke major killers of Pakistanis: Speakers
ITFAs Caused Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes & Stroke Major Killers Of Pakistanis: Speakers
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The Speakers at a media dialogue on Tuesday underscored that the industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFA) caused cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and stroke were the major killers of Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Speakers at a media dialogue on Tuesday underscored that the industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFA) caused cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and stroke were the major killers of Pakistanis.
The leading civil society organizations of Pakistan has urged government to taking urgent policy measures to eliminate deadly industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFA) from the all sources of food supply chain, during the media session hosted by Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) that provided journalists and media professionals with comprehensive insights into the challenges associated with the presence of iTFAs in the diet, a news release said.
“Every single day delay in adopting WHO recommended best practice policy in eliminating iTFA from the diet means more people are dying due to this deadly substance lurking in our food supply” said Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, Executive Director, CPDI. “Pakistan is among the top consumer of iTFAs in the region due to absence of a comprehensive policy unlike other countries in the region” he added.
Partially Hydrogenated oils (PHO) are the major source of iTFAs and every single food where these oils are used contain these deadly substances in the diet. “Limiting iTFAs from the all dietary sources to no more than 2 percent of total fats through a single regulation and imposing ban on PHOs is the right approach for Pakistan to address this concerning situation” said Munawar Hussain, Country Lead Pakistan at Global Health Advocacy Incubator.
Recent studies and market analysis of our food sources have highlighted the urgent need for measures to mitigate the adverse effects of these substances, which are commonly found in processed food items.
“In a recent research conducted by Heartfile and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research 2/3rd of the brands tested claiming virtually trans fats free were having a high amount of iTFAs. In addition, tea whiteners, shortenings, street foods, fried items and bakery items are among the major sources of iTFAs in the food supply chain.” said Dr Saba Amjad, Chief Executive Officer Heartfile.
The event was attended by the large number of leading journalists and representatives from the civil
society organizations.
During the session, Pakistan’s health statistics, key gaps in food related policies and best practices from the region and other countries were discussed. The civil society organizations expressed their concern over the grave situation of rising diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in the country.
They highlighted that government needs to take policy measures by declaring public health emergency to advance policies like regulating iTFAs from all dietary sources, imposing ban on PHOs, enacting front of pack nutrition labeling and warning signs on ultra-processed foods, and removing unhealthy foods from public institutions.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held1 hour ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication2 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas2 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank2 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif2 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank2 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago