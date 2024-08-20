Open Menu

ITFAs Caused Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes & Stroke Major Killers Of Pakistanis: Speakers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

iTFAs caused cardiovascular diseases, diabetes & stroke major killers of Pakistanis: Speakers

The Speakers at a media dialogue on Tuesday underscored that the industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFA) caused cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and stroke were the major killers of Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Speakers at a media dialogue on Tuesday underscored that the industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFA) caused cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and stroke were the major killers of Pakistanis.

The leading civil society organizations of Pakistan has urged government to taking urgent policy measures to eliminate deadly industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFA) from the all sources of food supply chain, during the media session hosted by Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) that provided journalists and media professionals with comprehensive insights into the challenges associated with the presence of iTFAs in the diet, a news release said.

“Every single day delay in adopting WHO recommended best practice policy in eliminating iTFA from the diet means more people are dying due to this deadly substance lurking in our food supply” said Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, Executive Director, CPDI. “Pakistan is among the top consumer of iTFAs in the region due to absence of a comprehensive policy unlike other countries in the region” he added.

Partially Hydrogenated oils (PHO) are the major source of iTFAs and every single food where these oils are used contain these deadly substances in the diet. “Limiting iTFAs from the all dietary sources to no more than 2 percent of total fats through a single regulation and imposing ban on PHOs is the right approach for Pakistan to address this concerning situation” said Munawar Hussain, Country Lead Pakistan at Global Health Advocacy Incubator.

Recent studies and market analysis of our food sources have highlighted the urgent need for measures to mitigate the adverse effects of these substances, which are commonly found in processed food items.

“In a recent research conducted by Heartfile and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research 2/3rd of the brands tested claiming virtually trans fats free were having a high amount of iTFAs. In addition, tea whiteners, shortenings, street foods, fried items and bakery items are among the major sources of iTFAs in the food supply chain.” said Dr Saba Amjad, Chief Executive Officer Heartfile.

The event was attended by the large number of leading journalists and representatives from the civil

society organizations.

During the session, Pakistan’s health statistics, key gaps in food related policies and best practices from the region and other countries were discussed. The civil society organizations expressed their concern over the grave situation of rising diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in the country.

They highlighted that government needs to take policy measures by declaring public health emergency to advance policies like regulating iTFAs from all dietary sources, imposing ban on PHOs, enacting front of pack nutrition labeling and warning signs on ultra-processed foods, and removing unhealthy foods from public institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Lead Mukhtar Ahmed Market Media Event All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan