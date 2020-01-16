ITHM to start 'Distance Learning' online programme

Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) is planning to start "Distance Learning" online programme, with the support of eCademy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) is planning to start "Distance Learning" online programme, with the support of eCademy.

According to Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) sources on Thursday, this was discussed during a meeting presided over by TDCP Chairman Dr Sohail Zafar here.

eCademy Chief Administrative Officer Asif Mahmood and Human Resource Development Chief Imran Akhtar briefed the TDCP Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar and Admin General Manager Mohsin Abbass Shakir about the Distance Learning programme.

They told that eCademy would prepare different courses for the institute of Tourism besides becoming a digital partner of TDCP.

TDCP MD lauded the recommendations of the eCademy and said that online courses would benefit students.

It is pertinent to mention here that eCademy is a platform for students which aim is to remove barrier of physical distance using power of internet.