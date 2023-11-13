ITP, a best traffic force in world: Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) were the best force in the world and there was no one above the law.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new building at the traffic police headquarters, he said that discrimination between the VVIP and the common man would be removed.

The event was attended by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, senior police officers and other officials.

A smart contingent unit of the police force presented a guard of honor to the chief guest.

The newly established Traffic Police Office aims to streamline traffic-related affairs and facilitate the citizens of the Federal capital.

The minister emphasized the importance of upholding the law without any political interference, urging the officers to prioritize public service.

He commended the dedication of the ITP officials for maintaining smooth flow of traffic in the capital during challenging weather conditions and public events.

The minister stated, "Law is equal for everyone; ensure its enforcement without any bias. Let your commitment to public service be your motto. You have been chosen by Allah for this service; take pride in your responsibilities."

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan highlighted the achievements of the ITP for managing traffic efficiently during adverse weather conditions and construction activities.

He praised the use of modern technology, including citywide surveillance cameras, to enforce traffic laws and issue e-challan for the violators.

The ICCPO said that, the Islamabad Traffic Police, with 600 officers and officials were currently handling the city's traffic, adding but there was an urgent need for additional 2600 personnel to address the growing population and traffic challenges.

He commended the continuous efforts of the police force in maintaining traffic flow and providing optimal travel facilities for the citizens.