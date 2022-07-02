UrduPoint.com

ITP Accelerates Campaign Against One-way Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ITP accelerates campaign against one-way violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The traffic police of the capital has expedited campaign against the violation of one-way rules and issued 8,511 fine tickets during the last two weeks to the violators.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Dr Nasir Akbar Khan, special squads had been constituted which will be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad like Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

The purpose of this campaign is to ensure safety of the citizens and provide secure road environment to them.

The Zonal DSPs have also been directed to intensify the action and launch special awareness drive about the risks of one-way and other traffic violations.

Special broadcasts would also be aired on ITP FM Radio 92.4 through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules.

It has also been decided to prosecute such violators and initiate lawful action against them. The traffic police has also appealed citizens not to violate one-way for the protection of not only their own life and property but also of others.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Murree Fine Road Traffic Srinagar Nasir All

Recent Stories

Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of ..

Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of Police

30 minutes ago
 Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

38 minutes ago
 Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for chang ..

Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for change of IO

1 hour ago
 Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter acco ..

Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter accounts of it's missions

3 hours ago
 Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Ami ..

Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Amir

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.