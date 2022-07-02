ITP accelerates campaign against one-way violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The traffic police of the capital has expedited campaign against the violation of one-way rules and issued 8,511 fine tickets during the last two weeks to the violators.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Dr Nasir Akbar Khan, special squads had been constituted which will be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad like Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

The purpose of this campaign is to ensure safety of the citizens and provide secure road environment to them.

The Zonal DSPs have also been directed to intensify the action and launch special awareness drive about the risks of one-way and other traffic violations.

Special broadcasts would also be aired on ITP FM Radio 92.4 through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules.

It has also been decided to prosecute such violators and initiate lawful action against them. The traffic police has also appealed citizens not to violate one-way for the protection of not only their own life and property but also of others.