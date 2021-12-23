ITP accelerates crackdown against tinted glasses, fancy number plates vehicles

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have accelerated its crackdown against those vehicles having tinted glasses, fancy number plates and hampering smooth flow of traffic due to wrong parking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have accelerated its crackdown against those vehicles having tinted glasses, fancy number plates and hampering smooth flow of traffic due to wrong parking.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, ITP force has accelerated efforts to take action against those vehicles having tinted glasses and involved in different violations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal was supervising these efforts himself while special squads have been constituted to check violations of traffic rules. Several grand operations were conducted during last six months in various areas including G-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Bahria Town, Blue Area, Jinnah Super, F-6 (Super Market), Aabpara and Bhara Kau Market.

A total of 370 fine tickets were issued over wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at various police stations. As many as 451 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses, 520 for having fancy number plates.

SSP (Traffic) has appealed to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He has also ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

SSP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb such violations effectively.

He said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purposeHe has also appealed the citizens to cooperate in this regard and demonstrate attitude like responsible citizens.