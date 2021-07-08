UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP Accelerates Crackdown Against Vehicles With Tinted Glasses, Fancy Number Plates

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

ITP accelerates crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has accelerated its crackdown against vehicles having tinted glasses and fancy number plates and effective action is being taken against those involved in such violations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain and Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhamad Sarfaraz Virk are supervising the efforts themselves to ensure traffic discipline in the city.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, ITP force have accelerated efforts to take action against those vehicles having tinted glasses. Special squads have been constituted for the purpose which have also been directed to remove tinted glasses from vehicles.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain and SP (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfaraz Vrik conducted operation themselves in sector F-11 last day and fined 106 vehicles over different violations. As many as 52 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses, 27 for fancy number plates, 14 over parking issues and 13 for violations of miscellaneous nature.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has appealed to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city. He has also ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He also stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate in this regard and demonstrate attitude like responsible citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

26 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

39 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

41 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

56 minutes ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

56 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.