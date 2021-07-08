ITP accelerates crackdown against vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has accelerated its crackdown against vehicles having tinted glasses and fancy number plates and effective action is being taken against those involved in such violations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain and Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhamad Sarfaraz Virk are supervising the efforts themselves to ensure traffic discipline in the city.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, ITP force have accelerated efforts to take action against those vehicles having tinted glasses. Special squads have been constituted for the purpose which have also been directed to remove tinted glasses from vehicles.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain and SP (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfaraz Vrik conducted operation themselves in sector F-11 last day and fined 106 vehicles over different violations. As many as 52 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses, 27 for fancy number plates, 14 over parking issues and 13 for violations of miscellaneous nature.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has appealed to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city. He has also ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He also stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively. He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate in this regard and demonstrate attitude like responsible citizens.