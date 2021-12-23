ITP accelerates crackdown against vehicles with tinted glass, fancy number plates

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Thursday accelerated crackdown against the vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy number plates and those hampering smooth flow of traffic due to wrong parking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Thursday accelerated crackdown against the vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy number plates and those hampering smooth flow of traffic due to wrong parking.

According to the press release, the action against different types of violations was taken in line with the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has been supervising these efforts himself while special squads were constituted to check violations of traffic rules.

Massive operations were conducted in the last 6 months in various areas including G-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Bahria Town, Blue Area, Jinnah Super, F-6 (Super Market), Aabpara and Bhara Kau Market.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal overall monitored these operations and owners of car show rooms were strictly warned to avoid parking on footpaths and roads.

A total of 370 fine tickets were issued over wrong parking, while several vehicles were impounded at various police stations. As many as 451 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses, 520 for having fancy number plates.

The SSP (Traffic) has appealed the motorists to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He has also ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator.

"The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which will be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that the campaign would remain continue in the coming days to curb the violations in an effective way.

"It is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose," he added.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate in this regard and demonstrate attitude like responsiblecitizens.