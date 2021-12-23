UrduPoint.com

ITP Accelerates Crackdown Against Vehicles With Tinted Glass, Fancy Number Plates

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:47 PM

ITP accelerates crackdown against vehicles with tinted glass, fancy number plates

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Thursday accelerated crackdown against the vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy number plates and those hampering smooth flow of traffic due to wrong parking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Thursday accelerated crackdown against the vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy number plates and those hampering smooth flow of traffic due to wrong parking.

According to the press release, the action against different types of violations was taken in line with the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has been supervising these efforts himself while special squads were constituted to check violations of traffic rules.

Massive operations were conducted in the last 6 months in various areas including G-8 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Bahria Town, Blue Area, Jinnah Super, F-6 (Super Market), Aabpara and Bhara Kau Market.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal overall monitored these operations and owners of car show rooms were strictly warned to avoid parking on footpaths and roads.

A total of 370 fine tickets were issued over wrong parking, while several vehicles were impounded at various police stations. As many as 451 vehicles were fined for having tinted glasses, 520 for having fancy number plates.

The SSP (Traffic) has appealed the motorists to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He has also ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator.

"The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which will be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that the campaign would remain continue in the coming days to curb the violations in an effective way.

"It is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose," he added.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate in this regard and demonstrate attitude like responsiblecitizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Fine Vehicles Road Car Traffic Market Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

20 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

50 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to ..

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to mark Ministry of Interior’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.