ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Saturday has adopted special measures to facilitate and guide the tourists after the emergency declared in Murree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Saturday has adopted special measures to facilitate and guide the tourists after the emergency declared in Murree.

According to ITP spokesman, the SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal and relevant DSPs are present at the 'Satra Meel' Toll Plaza and in Bhara Kau area.

Additional contingent of traffic police, vehicles, lifters and other equipment are also available to assist the citizens.

To maintain flow of traffic, the spokesman said that 30 additional officers have been deployed to facilitate the motorists.

ITP is taking all possible steps to help and facilitate the citizens.

SSP Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP Radio is keeping the citizens informed about the traffic situation from time to time through its special broadcasts.

Citizens should cooperate with the traffic police to avoid unnecessary travel, he concluded.

Moreover, contingents of Islamabad Operational police headed by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus are also performing duties on roads leading to Murree and giving awareness about latest situation.