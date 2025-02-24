ITP Announces Heavy Traffic Diversion Plan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a comprehensive heavy traffic diversion plan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium. To regulate traffic flow during match hours on February 24, 25, and 27, the entry of all heavy vehicles into Islamabad will be strictly restricted from 7:00 AM to 1:30 AM to minimize congestion. A public relations officer told APP on Monday that alternative routes have been designated for heavy traffic to ensure smooth movement and reduce disruption in and around the twin cities.
He said heavy traffic traveling from Peshawar to Lahore should use the Motorway via Taxila or the Fateh Jang Motorway accessible from Tarnol Phatak.
He said those traveling from Lahore to Islamabad or Rawalpindi via GT Road are advised to take Chak Beli Road leading to the Chakri Motorway to avoid congestion.
He said vehicles heading from Peshawar to Rawat via GT Road should opt for the route through Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and then proceed to Rawat.
He said heavy traffic moving from Lahore to Peshawar via GT Road should take the Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway route.
He said due to these diversions, traffic congestion is expected on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway, and commuters within Islamabad are advised to use underpasses for smoother travel.
He said Islamabad Traffic Police personnel will be stationed at various points to guide motorists, while citizens can contact the Traffic Police Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
He said real-time traffic updates will also be available through ITP’s official social media platforms to keep the public informed.
APP-rzr-mkz
