ITP Announces Special Traffic Plan For Champions Trophy Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a special traffic plan for the Champions Trophy matches scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that due to the movement of foreign teams, route restrictions will be in place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Affected roads include Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, Faizabad, Jinnah Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Express Highway.

He said that traffic flow on Srinagar Highway and Expressway would be slow due to the security arrangements.

Citizens are advised to use alternative routes such as underpasses and service roads connected to Srinagar Highway to ensure smooth travel, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan said.

CTO Zeeshan urged commuters to plan their journey with an additional 20-minute margin to avoid delays.

Traffic coming from Express Highway is advised to use Khanna Pul and Park Road as alternative routes.

Islam Chowk Bridge and IJP Road will remain open during the route implementation, the police stated.

Traffic from sectors B-17, B-15, H-13, and G-13/14 heading towards Blue Area or F-6 should opt for Margalla Road.

For Blue Area-bound commuters, the use of 9th Avenue and H-8 underpass is recommended, the police said.

Those traveling to the Red Zone should utilize Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, and Nadra Chowk, while commuters from the Red Zone heading to Faizabad should take the route via Convention Center and Club Road, the police added.

CTO Zeeshan said that ITP will be stationed at various points to assist commuters and ensure smooth traffic flow.

For any travel-related concerns or guidance, citizens can contact the ITP helpline at 1915, the police stated.

The traffic police also encouraged the public to stay updated on real-time traffic routes through their official social media platforms.

