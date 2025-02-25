ITP Announces Special Traffic Plan For Champions Trophy Matches
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a special traffic plan for the Champions Trophy matches scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Stadium on Tuesday.
A public relations officer told APP that due to the movement of foreign teams, route restrictions will be in place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Affected roads include Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, Faizabad, Jinnah Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Express Highway.
He said that traffic flow on Srinagar Highway and Expressway would be slow due to the security arrangements.
Citizens are advised to use alternative routes such as underpasses and service roads connected to Srinagar Highway to ensure smooth travel, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan said.
CTO Zeeshan urged commuters to plan their journey with an additional 20-minute margin to avoid delays.
Traffic coming from Express Highway is advised to use Khanna Pul and Park Road as alternative routes.
Islam Chowk Bridge and IJP Road will remain open during the route implementation, the police stated.
Traffic from sectors B-17, B-15, H-13, and G-13/14 heading towards Blue Area or F-6 should opt for Margalla Road.
For Blue Area-bound commuters, the use of 9th Avenue and H-8 underpass is recommended, the police said.
Those traveling to the Red Zone should utilize Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, and Nadra Chowk, while commuters from the Red Zone heading to Faizabad should take the route via Convention Center and Club Road, the police added.
CTO Zeeshan said that ITP will be stationed at various points to assist commuters and ensure smooth traffic flow.
For any travel-related concerns or guidance, citizens can contact the ITP helpline at 1915, the police stated.
The traffic police also encouraged the public to stay updated on real-time traffic routes through their official social media platforms.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Actor Habib' s enduring legacy remembered on 9th death anniversary1 minute ago
-
ITP announces special traffic plan for Champions Trophy matches1 minute ago
-
8 arrested during crackdown against kite flying in Chunian2 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck killed pedestrian11 minutes ago
-
KP CS for expediting development projects11 minutes ago
-
CM arrived in Sukkur on day-long visit12 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam hails PML-N regime's 'Miraculous' progress42 minutes ago
-
No power can deprive Palestinians, Kashmiris of fundamental rights : AJK Info Minister51 minutes ago
-
PDMA spokesperson appeals to citizens, tourists for exercising caution during rainy spell1 hour ago
-
Rana Afzal asks PTI to shun ego politics for national interest2 hours ago
-
7 injured as bus crashes into tree on Vehari road2 hours ago
-
Woman dies, two children injured in car-tractor trolley crash2 hours ago