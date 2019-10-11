UrduPoint.com
ITP Arranged Workshop At Air Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

ITP arranged workshop at Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A traffic rules workshop was arranged by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) at Air headquarters for air force officials in sector E-9, a police spokesman said here on Friday.

More than 200 officials participated in the event in which they were given awareness about road safety and traffic rules.

ITP education wing officials informed the participants that they were taking several important steps to ensure road safety.

They urged the participants to force their family members to use seat belts and helmets while driving.

They were told that using mobile phones while driving could lead to serious accidents as well as drivers should refrain from over speeding for their own and public safety.

The officials also read special message from SSP Traffic Farrukh Rashid before the students.

In-Charge Education Wing ITP Rana Ishtiaq said that their education team was organizing lecture session regarding road safety in different public and private schools.

Wing Commander, Sohail Nawaz hailed the performance of ITP and said that traffic wardens performed their duties with commitment and honesty in harsh weather.

More Stories From Pakistan

