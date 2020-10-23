ITP campaign against unauthorized number plates in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check display of unauthorized or non-pattern number plates at vehicles and bikes is in full swing, aimed at ensuring law and order in the city.

Special squads were taking actions against the particular violation on major thoroughfares and service roads in the city, ITP spokesman told APP on Friday.

He said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was himself supervising the campaign, following directions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

The SSP (Traffic), he said had appealed the motorists to ensure display of original number plates on their vehicles, issued by Excise and Taxation Office, besides keeping driving license and vehicles' documents.

Farrukah Rashid had instructed all four Zonal DSPs to accelerate efforts to make the campaign successful.

"It is prime responsibility of ITP to ensure the lives and properties of citizens by ensuring strict implementation on traffic laws," SSP remarked.

Action against use of non-pattern number plates would continue in upcoming days without any discrimination, the spokesman added.

