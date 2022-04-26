UrduPoint.com

ITP Campaign Against Underage Drivers In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 03:19 PM

ITP campaign against underage drivers in full swing

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) campaign against underage drivers was in full swing as several motorists got fine tickets and some impounded to various police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) campaign against underage drivers was in full swing as several motorists got fine tickets and some impounded to various police stations.

The ITP had launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign this month to educate the masses on traffic laws, said police spokesman on Tuesday.

The deputy superintendent of police under the supervision of senior superintendent of police (traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal was ensuring strict action against the violators in all traffic zones.

Similarly, the police had formed special squads to ensure smooth flow of traffic at various major highways and squares of Islamabad during peak hours in Ramzan.

The ITP education wing teams were also present on important roads to give safety tips to road users.

The SSP traffic has appealed the parents to demonstrate responsibility by not allowing their young children to ride the bike or car to avoid accidents. He added that the purpose of operation was aimed at protecting precious lives.

