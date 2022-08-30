UrduPoint.com

ITP Campaign In Full Swing To Stop Illegal Parking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ITP campaign in full swing to stop illegal parking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) against illegal parking was in full swing and a total of 170 motorists were issued tickets during the last 24 hours in Bhara Kahu, ITP spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, the ITP launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpaths.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the ITP launched the campaign and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer was monitoring it, the spokesman said.

Special squads had been constituted to check illegal parking while additional strength has been also provided in various zones to ensure success of the campaign, he added.

The SSP (Traffic) has directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in disrupting the traffic flow in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it was the right of pedestrians to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there.

During the last 24 hours, several vehicles were impounded at police stations for not vacating footpaths.

Dr Mustafa said that it was their top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline, adding that every possible effort would be made for the purpose.

He said that squads were formed for removing illegally parked vehicles, and vacating footpaths. Indiscriminate action would be taken against violators, he added.

The SSP (Traffic) said that the operation would also be extended to other areas of Islamabad, and smooth traffic flow would be ensured.

