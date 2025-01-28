ITP Clears Illegal Encroachments To Improve Traffic Flow
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Tuesday launched a successful operation across various areas of the Federal capital to remove illegal encroachments that were severely impacting the flow of traffic.
An ITP spokesperson told APP that the operation targeted key locations, including Bhara Kahu, Mandi Mor, Khanna Pul, and Lehtrar Road.
During the operation, police teams cleared illegal carts and other items obstructing the roadways, which had been causing significant traffic congestion.
He said under the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the operation aimed to restore smooth traffic flow and ensure safe travel for commuters.
Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk stressed the importance of continuing these efforts to tackle encroachments throughout the city.
"The removal of illegal encroachments is vital to enhance the traffic situation in Islamabad. These operations will continue in areas where traffic flow is still being hindered by unauthorized structures," said CTO Virk.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blast in LPG capsule trailers leaves elderly man dead5 minutes ago
-
CWDP approves revised PC-I for water treatment plant5 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill five Khwarij in Balochistan: ISPR5 minutes ago
-
Turkish University Fair 2025 being held at local hotel on January 296 minutes ago
-
ITP clears illegal encroachments to improve traffic flow6 minutes ago
-
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape12 minutes ago
-
3 outlaws arrested during search operation in DIKhan15 minutes ago
-
CAYA 2025: 20 climate champions, youth leaders honored for exceptional contributions15 minutes ago
-
ICT Police crack blind murder case; suspect apprehended16 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held16 minutes ago
-
Romina highlights impact of youth in driving climate change solutions25 minutes ago
-
Shahdara Complex conservation accelerates25 minutes ago