ITP clears illegal encroachments to improve traffic flow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Tuesday launched a successful operation across various areas of the Federal capital to remove illegal encroachments that were severely impacting the flow of traffic.

An ITP spokesperson told APP that the operation targeted key locations, including Bhara Kahu, Mandi Mor, Khanna Pul, and Lehtrar Road.

During the operation, police teams cleared illegal carts and other items obstructing the roadways, which had been causing significant traffic congestion.

He said under the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the operation aimed to restore smooth traffic flow and ensure safe travel for commuters.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk stressed the importance of continuing these efforts to tackle encroachments throughout the city.

"The removal of illegal encroachments is vital to enhance the traffic situation in Islamabad. These operations will continue in areas where traffic flow is still being hindered by unauthorized structures," said CTO Virk.

/APP-rzr-mkz