ITP Conduct Full Dress Rehearsals For SCO Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ITP conduct full dress rehearsals for SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Saturday conducted full dress rehearsals to finalize the arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled from 14th October to 16th.

According to the Chief Traffic Officer, (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk the ITP have issued a comprehensive traffic plan aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow during this important international event.

Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said specific routes will be designated according to the traffic plan, and citizens are encouraged to cooperate with police directives to facilitate the smooth conduct of the summit.

Over 1,100 traffic officers will be deployed across the city to monitor traffic and maintain public safety.

Residents are urged to stay updated on traffic conditions by tuning into Islamabad Police Radio FM 92.4 or contacting Pikaar 15, Sarfraz Virk said.

“Your support is crucial in ensuring a successful SCO summit,” the CTO emphasized.

