ITP Conducts Psychological Workshop For Officers
Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a psychological workshop for its officers, guided by Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk’s directions, in collaboration with Riphah International University’s Department of Clinical and Professional Psychology on Thursday
A public relation officer told APP that, the workshop aimed to equip officers with mental wellness strategies to support them in managing the demands of their duties on Islamabad's roads
More than 150 male and female police officers from Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) participated in the workshop, he said.
During the workshop, students provided awareness regarding various mental exercises aimed at solving the problems faced by the officers and shared their valuable experiences, he added.
CTO Islamabad said that the officers of ITP are continuously engaged in their duties on the roads to maintain traffic flow in the Federal capital.
Virk emphasized that maintaining traffic flow during various law and order and emergency situations in Islamabad is a significant challenge, which poses both physical and mental difficulties for the officers and personnel.
Keeping this in mind, the arrangements of such psychological workshops aim to further improve the performance of officers and personnel in light of the prevailing law and order situation.
CTO Virk further stated that such workshops will continue to be organized in the future to ensure that officers can effectively fulfill their duties in a professional manner. /APP-rzr-mkz
