ITP Constable returns lost wallet to owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Constable Muhammad Ehsan on Saturday returned lost wallet to owner comprising of more than 15000 cash and necessary cards.

According to the details, ITP Constable Muhammed Ehsan while performing its duty in I-8 sector, he found a wallet comprising of more than 15000 cash and necessary cards of respectable citizen and senior crime reporter Mazhar Sheikh, said a press release.

After contacting the owner, Ehsan handed over the wallet to owner along with SHO I-9 Rasheed Gujjar.

Recognizing the efficient duty and honesty SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal paid tribute to Constable Muhammad Ehsan and awarded him with appreciation certificate along with cash prize.

On the occasion SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP is a role model institution of the country in which all officers are performing their duties efficiently and devotedly. He added that the ITP is working continuously to maintain its dignity, our first priority is to provide safe transport facilities to the citizens and ensure the safety of their lives and property.