ITP Constitutes Special Squads To Check Noise Pollution

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:03 PM

ITP constitutes special squads to check noise pollution

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to check noise pollution which would be authorized to take action against installation of pressure horn in vehicles and impose heavy fines on those using them

According to the police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid has constituted special squads to make the capital noise-free. During the ongoing year, pressure horns from 818 vehicles/bikes were removed by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to their drivers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP had launched a campaign as the noise pollution affects the nerves and injurious to human health, therefore, strict action would be taken against those installing pressure horns.

Special squads of ITP has been constituted to conduct regular checking and fine vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of this whole practice was to end noise pollution in the city, the SSP maintained.

The SSP appealed the citizens to contact ITP's helpline 1915 or 051-9261992, 9262234 to lodge complaints against those using pressure horns.

