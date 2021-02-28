ITP constitutes special squads to check noise pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to check noise pollution which would be authorized to take action against vehicles having pressure horn and impose heavy fines on them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid has constituted special squads to make the capital noise-free. During the last month, pressure horns from hundreds of vehicles were removed by the police teams and fine tickets were issued to the drivers.

He said ITP had launched a campaign as noise pollution affected nerves and injurious to human health, therefore, strict action would be taken against those installing pressure horns.

Special squads of ITP has been constituted to conduct regular checking and fining vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city.

The purpose of this whole practice was to end noise pollution in the city, the SSP maintained.

He said transporters have been issued directions in this regard and appealed to cooperate. He said citizens could lodge their complaints at 051-9261992-93, 9262234 or 1915 against those using pressure horns.